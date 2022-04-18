Ukraine: How to help from the mid-Willamette Valley

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-760-8081 or caroltrueba@gmail.com.

Fundraiser for Ukraine. Gnomenuts Hot Donuts will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout April at the Melon Shack, Northeast Highway 20 and Garden Avenue in Corvallis. Doughnuts and drinks will be given away. Donations for the Ukrainian relief effort will be accepted; fundraisers hope to reach a goal of $10,000. Customers donated almost $2,000 during the first weekend. Businesses including Costco, Dawn Foods, Element Graphics, WinCo and the Winn Farm have made donations. Volunteers have been donating time to staff the doughnut truck. Further information is available on social media platforms. Details: Tom Kobold, 541-602-0484.

Rally to support Ukraine, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. All are invited to come show solidarity with Ukraine in an event that is not antiwar or anti-Russia but pro-Ukraine. Those attending can bring Ukrainian flags, sunflowers and signs showing support. Updates on the humanitarian aspect of the war will be given. Information: 7442117@gmail.com.

