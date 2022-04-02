Ukraine: How to help from the mid-valley

Fundraiser for the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod (Ukraine) Refugee Fund. Earl Newman, an artist and screen printer who lives in Summit, has created and donated a screen-printed poster illustrating support for Ukraine. Two hundred numbered posters will be printed; several framed posters will be available. The prints will sell for $100 each to be donated to the refugee fund; framed prints will cost extra. Information: 541-760-8081 or caroltrueba@gmail.com.

Rally to support Ukraine, noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. All are invited to come show solidarity with Ukraine in an event that is not antiwar or anti-Russia but pro-Ukraine. Those attending can bring Ukrainian flags, sunflowers and signs showing support. Updates on the humanitarian aspect of the war will be given. Information: 7442117@gmail.com.

Fundraiser for Ukraine. Gnomenuts Hot Donuts will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays starting April 9 at the Melon Shack, Northeast Highway 20 and Garden Avenue in Corvallis. The funds raised will go to Corvallis' Sister City, Uzhhorod, Ukraine, for assistance to refugees. Donations are being made by sign companies, Costco, Dawn Foods, family members and out-of-town customers; high school students are donating labor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0