U.S. Senate still question mark for LGBTQ protections

"The same arguments were made against it back in 2007 that some of our colleagues are making today. Those concerns did not come to pass," she said.

"In fact, what happened? The law has brought dignity, security and peace of mind to our LGBTQ community. It is long past time that LGBTQ Americans across the country have the same protections."

Oregon is among 21 states with a wide range of legal protections — the 2020 State Equality Index compiled by the Human Rights Campaign says Oregon lacks a few improvements — but 27 states have no protections in their laws.

Merkley was the speaker of the Oregon House back in 2007, before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008. Since Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy asked him to assume leadership of that cause in 2009, before Kennedy died of cancer, Merkley has been a vocal advocate of federal anti-discrimination legislation. He has teamed up with two other Democrats, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Cory Booker of New Jersey, to sponsor the latest Senate effort.

The Senate passed a nondiscrimination law affecting employment only by a 64-32 vote in 2013. But that bill died without a vote in the Republican-controlled House.

"In the land of the free, the doors of opportunity should not be slammed shut because of who Americans are or whom they love," Merkley said. "It is way past time to end the dark history of discrimination and begin a new era of equality and justice for our fellow LGBTQ Americans."

