U.S. Rep. DeFazio to host tele-town hall Monday

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio will talk about ongoing Congressional efforts to help Oregonians recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus during a tele-town hall meeting Monday.
DeFazio, who represents Oregon’s 4th congressional district, will also answer questions from constituents during the event, which begins at 2 p.m.
To sign up for the call or to listen to a livestream, go to defazio.house.gov/live.
DeFazio’s district includes parts of Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine, Lane and Linn counties.
