Typo leads to uproar over COVID cases at Lebanon hospital

A typo by staff at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital led to the wrong number of patients being reported as hospitalized there with COVID-19 in the Oregon Health Authority’s Weekly Data Report. The incorrect figure, taken from that OHA data, was then reported in Friday’s editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Per an email from OHA, “We’ve confirmed that Samaritan in Lebanon reported 21 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations to HOSCAP (the state’s hospital capacity reporting network) on May 4. (We) confirmed with the hospital that this was a typo and should have been 2.”

Erin Crain, a spokesperson for Samaritan Health in Linn County, confirmed this account, though she went on to explain that the reporting of the high number led to a lot of outcry in the public. The 21 figure was especially alarming considering the Lebanon hospital only has 25 patient beds.

“If there were 21 people out of our 25 beds that were taken up by COVID that would certainly be cause for our community to panic,” Crain said.

In reality, she said there are five patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at the hospital as of Friday afternoon.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

