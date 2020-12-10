Tyler Cowen: The FDA’s slowness on a COVID vaccine isn’t the issue

Again, compare distributing additional vaccines to continuing the Phase III trial. What if the Phase III trial had gone badly and harmed some of the vaccine recipients? That too could have turned public opinion against vaccines.

And if public relations are a concern, then the vaccine distribution could be portrayed as part of a special program over the last few weeks of the trial. Health care workers, national security officials, some nursing home patients, members of the military or others could get vaccinated — with a PR campaign making it clear that this is another phase of the public health response.

Nobody would be forced to take the vaccine, and they could be provided with the same information and consent forms that individuals receive for the Phase III trials. If significant and problematic side effects emerged, the FDA could delay or withdraw the vaccine approvals.

By far the most likely result of such a program would be to save lives. The American economy, and Americans’ social life, could recover and resume earlier than otherwise. Yes, something could still go wrong. But a few more weeks of FDA scrutiny of the data might not find those problems. Some number of (willing) Americans would be in the position of having volunteered for an experiment just as America was about to run a slightly safer version of essentially the same experiment.