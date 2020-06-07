Two-year-old killed by pickup truck in Sweet Home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A two-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a pickup in Sweet Home on Friday morning, according to the Sweet Home Police Department.

The vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash occurred at about 10 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

Medics with the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District responded and transported the child to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, according to a post on the SHPD Facebook page.

The driver of the pickup involved in the fatal crash is fully cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Names of the child and the driver have not been released by authorities.

Members of the Linn County Major Accident Investigation Team, which consists of the Oregon State Police, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon Police Department and the Albany Police Department also responded to assist with the investigation.

Kyle Odegard

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0