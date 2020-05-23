Two teens die in two-car crash near Brownsville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two teens died early Saturday after their car was struck head-on by an alleged drunken driver east of Brownsville.

A Ford F-250 pickup driven by Austyn Wayne Hillsman, 21, of Junction City was traveling east on Highway 228 about 12:15 a.m. on Saturday when it crossed the centerline near milepost 10 and slammed into a Honda Pilot driven by Caleb Simonis, 19, of Sweet Home, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Simonis was pronounced dead at the scene, and his two passengers — a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl — suffered serious injuries.

The 16-year-old was flown by Life Flight helicopter to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital for treatment. No information on her condition was available on Saturday.

The Oregon State Police declined to release the names and cities of residence of the teens, citing OSP policy.