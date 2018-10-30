A 14-year-old North Albany boy has been detained in an alleged plot to kill his parents with the help of a 13-year-old friend.
Both boys have been taken into custody and booked into the Linn-Benton Detention Center in Albany, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.
A concerned father called the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday saying he had information that his son wanted to give him and his wife sleeping pills and then set the house on fire as part of a plan to kill them, Undersheriff Greg Ridler said in a news release.
The boy was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count of attempted first-degree arson, Ridler said.
The 13-year-old, who was taken into custody Monday afternoon, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder for “substantial steps he took toward aiding his friend in the crime” for allegedly giving the older boy sleeping pills to use in the plot.
In an interview with the Gazette-Times, Ridler said it wasn’t clear why the 14-year-old might have wanted to kill his parents.
“Right now I’m not sure we know a true motive,” he said.
Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said the case would be handled in juvenile court.
Chief Deputy Benton County District Attorney Ryan Joslin, who is prosecuting the case, said there is a legal process that would allow the DA’s office to petition for the boys to be tried as adults, but “we are electing not to do that at this time.”
Corvallis attorneys Clark Willes and John Rich have been appointed to represent the teens.
The Gazette-Times generally does not name juveniles charged with a crime.
According to the Sheriff's Office, several of the boys' friends may have been aware of the plot. Juveniles (and anyone else) can report suspicious activity anonymously to Safe Oregon at 844-472-3367 or tip@safeoregon.com.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 541-766-6858.