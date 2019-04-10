Albany Fire Department crews rescued two transients from high water at campsite at Simpson Park on Wednesday morning.
One of the two people, who were camped along Simpson Park trail, used a cell phone to call 911 after rising waters of the Willamette River left them stranded on an island as the river flowed into First and Second Lakes.
Albany Fire responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. with its two newest rescue watercraft, locating the man and woman less than a half-mile from the entrance to the park. The couple were brought to the parking lot within 45 minutes of the call, according to Assistant Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooton.
The man and woman were taken by ambulance to Albany General Hospital.
The Willamette, which was over its flood stage of 25 feet at the time of the rescue, is expected to crest at 27.24 feet this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
This was the first time the two watercraft had been used on a rescue since they were purchased last fall, Wooton said.
The watercraft, which cost between $40,000 and $45,000 and purchased with assistance from the Albany Rural Fire Protection District, were built in Alaska. They are constructed to go over debris and obstacles and maneuver in shallow water, Wooton added.