Two Republicans vie for House District 11

Education: Santiam Christian High School; Linn-Benton Community College; Veterinarian Technician Certificate; Massage License; Nail License; REAL Oregon Program (Resource Education & Agricultural Leadership)

Family: Married to Ryan Glaser for seven years.

Public service: President of Linn-Benton Women for Agriculture, director for Oregon Women for Agriculture, board member for Linn County Farm Bureau.

Candidate statement: I'm a wife, farmer, small business owner, and volunteer. I worked in the legislature and saw firsthand certain voices silenced and the dysfunction caused by having one party rule for decades. We need to bring balance and integrity back to the legislature. I believe I am the right choice in this primary election and I'm the one who can win in November.

Farm/forestry — I will fight to protect our rights, make sure our voices are heard and science is used to make decisions.

Real mental health solutions — Too often this issue is kicked down the road with a quick Band-aid thrown on it, we must do more.