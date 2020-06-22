Two new COIVD-19 cases reported in Benton County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and two additional deaths. The state’s death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 192.

According to data released by the state, Oregon now has 7,083 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The largest cluster of new cases reported Monday came Marion County, which saw 47 new cases. Washington (27), Multnomah (17) and Clackamas (15) also saw notably large spikes.

Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. According to OHA, additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending.