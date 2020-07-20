Two more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

The OHA continues to caution that several major manufacturers have informed OHA that testing supply allocations are being or may be reduced over the next six to eight weeks due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases nationally and increased demand for testing and point-of-care tests continue to be in short supply due to the high demand for testing supplies.

OHA is receiving widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories. In some cases, results are being reported two weeks following specimen collection. OHA will continue to monitor the situation.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.

Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.

In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.

