Two men were killed and two were injured Friday morning in separate logging accidents in Linn and Benton counties.
The first occurred at around 8 a.m. about 10 miles south of Alsea off Lobster Valley Road, according to Kevin Higgins, search and rescue manager for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Hector Rodarte, 27, of Monmouth, and Ricky Payton, 29, of Independence were working for Weist Logging of Philomath, Higgins said. They were in the bottom of a ravine, setting choker cables on logs so they could be hauled up to a landing for transport, when another log was dislodged and rolled down onto them. It was unclear what caused the log to roll downhill, Higgins said.
Rodarte died at the scene. Payton was hoisted from a steep ravine by first responders. He was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with critical injuries.
A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to evacuate the men, but it was unable to land because of heavy cloud cover and fog, Higgins said.
The Corvallis Fire Department sent a technical rescue team to the accident site to evacuate the injured man and recover his partner’s body with the assistance of other loggers working in the area.
“This was a very long and difficult rescue, 2,000 to 3,000 feet off the landing and very steep,” Higgins said.
The injured man was taken by ambulance to Alsea, where he was transferred to a waiting Life Flight helicopter and flown to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Higgins added.
The second accident also happened around 8 a.m. on a logging road landing near Thomas Creek Road, which is outside of Lyons. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office were called out to assist the Lyons Fire Department.
According to a Sheriff's Office news release, Terry Gene Nelson, 48, of Scio, and 32-year-old Ian Buczko were working as choker-setters on a steep embankment when a log rolled onto them. When deputies arrived, fire personnel were working to extricate the loggers.
Both men were reported to be conscious when transported by ambulance to hospitals. Nelson sustained unknown injuries and was taken to Santiam Memorial Hospital in Stayton. Nelson was transported to Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland and later died of his injuries.