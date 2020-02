Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Monday night on Highway 20 near Spicer Drive, outside of Lebanon.

A Dodge Caravan driven by Timothy Farr, 53, of Turner, crossed the centerline of the highway at about 8:20 p.m. and struck a Dodge Magnum driven by Meaghan Eileen Estep, 34, of Sweet Home.

Both were transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.