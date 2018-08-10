Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at northeast Century and Berry drives two miles north of Albany, according to Oregon State Police Lt. Eric Judah.

The accident involved a small pickup truck and a Jaguar. Their impact sent the latter into a ditch. Its occupant had to be extricated due to heavy impact to the Jaguar's driver-side door, Judah said.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries, as well as their identities, were not immediately known.

A portion of the interstate was closed for roughly an hour during the investigation.

No further information was available Friday evening. 

