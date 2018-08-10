Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at northeast Century and Berry drives two miles north of Albany, according to Oregon State Police Lt. Eric Judah.
The accident involved a small pickup truck and a Jaguar. Their impact sent the latter into a ditch. Its occupant had to be extricated due to heavy impact to the Jaguar's driver-side door, Judah said.
Both drivers were transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries, as well as their identities, were not immediately known.
A portion of the interstate was closed for roughly an hour during the investigation.
No further information was available Friday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.