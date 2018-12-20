Two pedestrians were seriously injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Pacific Boulevard near the Interstate 5 onramp.
Ambulances took Charles Erickson, 39, of Albany and Jessi Martin, 21, of Independence to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center following the crash. Martin was no longer listed on Good Samaritan's patient roster and Erickson was listed in fair condition late Thursday.
Albany police responded to the report at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday. The two were crossing from near the McDonald's in the 3200 block of Southeast Pacific Boulevard, headed west toward the upper end of Waverly Park.
Austin Rutledge, 24, of Eugene was driving a 2010 Dodge Caliber, coming off the interstate ramp, when he hit the two.
Skies were dark and police said the pedestrians were wearing dark clothing.
No citations have been filed.
Deputies with the Linn County Sheriff's Office and medics with the Albany Fire Department assisted at the scene. The ramp off the freeway was closed while the investigation took place.