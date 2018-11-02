Two people were hurt Friday afternoon in a two-car collision near Highway 20 and Gore Drive north of Lebanon.
According to a Lebanon Fire District news release, a call came in at around 1:41 p.m. regarding a crash with multiple victims and a vehicle overturned into a ditch. As a result, the release stated, a battalion chief requested a second medic unit and engine company for response.
Crews arrived to find two badly damaged vehicles and a man trapped inside his car, which was on its side. Firefighters used hydraulic cutters and reciprocal saws to remove the vehicle's roof and free him.
Two people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not immediately available.
Highway 20 was closed in both directions for about an hour during the incident.