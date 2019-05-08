Two fundraising efforts have been launched to help the family of a local farmer and former Oregon State Police trooper who died in a farm accident on Saturday.
The Santiam Christian School board of directors has set up a scholarship fund to assist in the education of Kirk Burkholder's three children, said board member emeritus Howard Ropp.
Burkholder, a Santiam Christian graduate, leaves behind his wife, Amanda, and their children, ages 7, 5, and 3.
Those contributions should be made directly to Santiam Christian School, with a notation directing the funds to the Burkholder account, Ropp said.
"I hope to see the account make it so the kids can finish their schooling at Santiam Christian, so Amanda doesn't have to worry about where the funds for their education are coming from," Ropp said.
A second account, on the fundraising site, GoFundMe, account has been set up to support Amanda Burkholder and her family's personal needs.
"We created the GoFundMe at the request of several individuals looking for a way to support Amanda and her family," said Katie Boshart Glaser, a friend of the couple and a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church, where the Burkholders attended.
"Kirk was the sole provider for them," Boshart added. "The money raised will help give a measure of relief during this time of processing and grief."
A funeral for the 38-year-old Burkholder is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Mennonite Church, 35100 Goltra Road SE in Albany.