Brandi Aston’s criminal case might be complete, but a $1.5 million whistleblower lawsuit lingers.
Two former employees have sued Linn County in federal court, claiming in part that they were retaliated against and essentially forced to resign for reporting financial discrepancies.
Those irregularities turned out to be embezzlement committed by Aston, who worked as a county financial manager.
The complaint was filed in December in Eugene by Norma O’Mara of Jefferson, who is seeking roughly $1 million, and Teresa Oversby of Lebanon, who is asking for approximately $500,000.
Both women claim that after they reported budget discrepancies, Aston, former Linn County Health Administrator Frank Moore and Glenna Hughes, the Linn County Public Health Program manager, responded by harassing and bullying them.
In a response from March, Linn County denied the bulk of O’Mara and Oversby’s claims, adding that budget and program cuts the women viewed as hostile were department-wide, rather than directed specifically at them.
O’Mara, who worked for the county for 22 years and became the supervisor of the Linn County Reproductive Health Program and Maternal Child Health Program, also is claiming disability discrimination, age discrimination and a hostile work environment.
Oversby, who worked as an office manager and clerical supervisor for Linn County Health Services, also is suing the county on the grounds that she was targeted for opposing unlawful discrimination against another employee.
The lawsuit states that Linn County Health Department managers told Oversby to take certain actions against a pregnant employee in order to help terminate her employment. She resisted and managers responded angrily, according to the lawsuit.
When O’Mara met with Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker about her budget concerns, he warned her to be cautious about her whistleblowing and that she could be fired, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit states that O’Mara, who has a physical disability, also had her necessary parking space taken away in retaliation.
Both plaintiffs were subjected to interference with protected medical leave and retaliation for the use of medical leave, according to the lawsuit.
Discovery still must be completed in the case. A trial, expected to last several days, is scheduled to start on May 4, said attorney Loren Collins, who is representing both O’Mara and Oversby.