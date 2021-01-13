Two finalists to be interviewed for Benton County sheriff

The two finalists to replace retiring Benton County Sheriff Scott Jackson will participate Thursday in public interviews.

Jackson will retire Feb. 1 after 25 years with the BCSO. It falls to the Board of Commissioners to appoint a successor because less than half of Jackson’s term remains. Jackson was re-elected without opposition in 2018. The position will be on the 2022 ballot.

Commissioners have one inside and one outside candidate in the final pool. The in-house finalist is Capt. Don Rogers, who commands the BCSO’s Law Enforcement Division. Rogers joined the office in 1997 and advanced to lieutenant in 2001. He majored in law enforcement at Western Oregon University and also participated in the prestigious FNI National Academy in 2017.

The second finalist is Jefri Van Arsdall of Baker County in Eastern Oregon. Van Arsdall currently serves as the undersheriff in Baker County. He began his career with Washington County, worked at the Corvallis Police Department from 2004 to 2015, joined the Baker County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 and became undersheriff in 2018. Van Arsdall has a bachelor’s in administration of justice from Portland State University.