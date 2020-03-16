Two Corvallis residents test positive for COVID-19

The first two cases of COVID-19 among Benton County residents have been reported, but both are currently out of the area, county officials announced at 3 p.m. Monday.
The infected individuals, both residents of Corvallis, have been living with relatives in Washington state and will remain there throughout their illness and recovery period, the county announced in a news release.
Both people were infected with the coronavirus through a household contact.
The Benton County Health Department does follow-up investigations on county residents who contract a communicable disease while traveling.
While these were the first two reported cases of COVID-19 among Benton County residents, the county is awaiting results on roughly a dozen additional tests and will inform the community if any of those people test positive, the news release stated.
The county is planning a number of other steps aimed at responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Tuesday, the Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider declaring a local state of emergency. Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide emergency declaration on March 8, the city of Corvallis declared a local emergency on Friday and Linn County followed suit on Monday. The Albany City Council will consider doing the same on Wednesday.
By declaring an emergency, state and local jurisdictions can apply for federal funds if their response to the pandemic exceeds their capacity.
Also on Tuesday, Benton County and the city of Corvallis plan to activate a joint emergency operations center to manage the local response to the coronavirus pandemic. The city and county have already been coordinating distribution of information through a joint information center.
After a meeting last week with social services providers, city and county staff developed guidance on preventing viral infection in food service and congregate housing and distributed it to all local organizations that provide services to the homeless.
Public information officers for the city and county are now developing multilingual handbills for distribution to people experiencing homelessness and will utilize a mass notification system to get the information to people who may be self-isolating or don’t have internet access.