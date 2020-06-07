Two boys escape from Children's Farm Home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two boys escaped from the Children’s Farm Home in Corvallis on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Oregon Youth Authority.

The males are aged 16 and 12, the news release states. The OYA did not name the youth, per agency policy.

The Children’s Farm Home is a secure facility for adolescents owned by Trillium Family Services.

The 16-year-old was originally committed to the legal custody of the OYA in December 2016 on misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and second-degree theft. He was again committed to the custody of the agency in January 2019 for two counts of fourth-degree assault and a felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The 12-year-old was detained on charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A warrant has been issued and law enforcement has been notified.

The OYA’s primary concern is the well-being of the youth, according to the news release.

“We work with a high-risk, high-needs population of youth, prone to impulsive behavior,” said Benjamin Chambers, OYA communications director, in the news release. “Absconding is always a risk in secure facilities. The Children’s Farm Home adheres to mandatory procedures and protocols to minimize that risk. A review will be undertaken to identify whether there are any opportunities to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

