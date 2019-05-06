Philomath Fire & Rescue and Blodgett-Summit Rural Fire responded Wednesday afternoon to a two-barn fire just off Highway 20 in Blodgett.
A passerby on Highway 20 alerted the property owner of the fire, who in turn called 911 at 4:17 p.m. Philomath Fire & Rescue arrived to find two barns in flames and a second alarm was called. Blodgett-Summit Rural Fire soon arrived to establish command of the scene.
"The fire was contained to those buildings, although there was scorching of the trees nearby," Philomath Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said, citing crew reports on the operation. "A manufactured home and an arena were in the area, but not affected by the blaze."
In all, Saalsaa said two water tenders, an engine and command staff from Philomath aided the engine and tender from Blodgett-Summit Fire. Corvallis, Hoskins-Kings Valley and Monroe all responded as part of the second team, although Corvallis and Monroe were canceled en route with the fire under control by that time.
Units on the scene had the fire under control within 40 minutes and the scene was completely mopped up in three hours, Saalsaa said. There were no injuries.
Philomath Fire & Rescue investigated the cause of the fire. After interviewing the property owner, it was determined that a heat lamp in one of the barns that had been placed in the area of a piglet sty was the likely source of the fire, Saalsaa said, citing reports.
A report on the fire shows losses included classic cars from the 1960s, farm equipment, tools and a horse trailer that was less than a year old. The dollar amount placed on the losses was estimated at $100,000.
Fire officials said the situation could've been much worse.
"Although burning is still allowed, I would urge everyone to think and prepare before they light up their burn pile or use machinery in grass or the woods," Blodgett-Summit Fire Chief Dave Feinberg said. "It is a lot easier to contain a small fire than it is to put it out once it gets into the woods. Despite the rain we got last month, things are very dry and drying further as the temperatures trend upwards."
Saalsaa said the fire could've led to a much-larger problem and reminded locals to use defensible space to help avoid disaster.
"People are reminded to keep at least 100 feet from any dwelling clear of trees and plants that could aid in the spread of fire not only from the forest but back to the forest," Saalsaa said.