Two California men each were sentenced to nearly nine years in prison on Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court for an armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred at an Albany cellular phone store in February.
A third suspect is set for trial in December.
Vitaliy Derkach, 27, and Yuriy Mishchuk, 32, were each convicted of first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Derkach pleaded guilty, while Mishchuk pleaded no contest.
Derkach also pleaded guilty to a charge of supplying contraband for bringing methamphetamine and marijuana into the Linn County Jail after being arrested.
Both Derkach and Mishchuk apologized to the robbery victim in their statement to Judge Daniel Murphy during the court hearing. They made no other statements to the court.
On Feb. 27, Derkach and Mishchuk drove a Toyota Prius stolen from Sacramento to the Verizon Go Wireless store at 1365 Clay St. SE. They wore masks and sunglasses and confronted a female employee, pointing pistols at her, said prosecutor Julia Baker.
Derkach and Mishchuk forced the woman to walk back to the office and told her to open a safe. They stole $25,000 worth of items, but also took a GPS tracker that activated after it was lifted and removed from the safe area, Baker said.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the suspects tried to zip-tie the victim to a chair, but she refused at least twice. After the suspects left, she set off a store alarm and called police.
After leaving the store, the suspects switched cars on nearby Davidson Street to a Nissan Altima that was rented in Derkach’s sister’s name. That vehicle was supposed to be returned at the Sacramento International Airport on Feb. 27.
Police used the GPS tracker to follow the suspects to a Salem apartment complex, Baker said. Two trash bags with cellphones, a deposit box from the safe and credit and bank cards from Derkach and Mishchuk were found in the Nissan.
Defense attorneys said they were frustrated about the pace of discovery in the case. Jennifer Nash, Derkach’s attorney, said that she asked for body camera footage from the Albany Police Department and was told there was none.
“I don’t have any reason to doubt their word,” Nash said, but added that her client’s plea was based on the lack of footage.
Both Nash and Timothy Felling, Mishchuk’s attorney, said that they wanted to use the body cam footage to determine whether a search warrant was obtained before evidence from the car was seized.
“He believes there could be issues for a motion to suppress,” Felling explained, on behalf of his client.
Nash and Felling said substance abuse on the part of Derkach and Mishchuk was a significant factor in the case.
Mishchuk wanted to use prison as a “timeout” to “get his head straight” and address his drug problem, Felling said.
Christopher Orlando Rodriguez, 34, the third defendant in the robbery, is scheduled for trial in December.