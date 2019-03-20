A Turner man was charged with first-degree rape during an appearance in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Colin Michel Horton, 28, was arraigned on an indictment during the hearing.
The crime, which was allegedly forcible rape, reportedly occurred on July 30, and the victim is a female, according to court documents. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Horton was arrested on a warrant on March 7 and a family member from Washington posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bail the same day to get him released from the Linn County Jail.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 29.