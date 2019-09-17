Forecasters are calling for a wet and windy Tuesday, with rain showers throughout the day and winds gusting up to 36 mph in some mid-valley locations. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday night should bring more rain, but it won't be quite as windy. Lows should be around 55. Wednesday brings more showers, with highs around 65.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers. High near 62. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 65. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers. High near 63. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 55. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 65. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers. High near 61. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 63. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.