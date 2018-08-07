Warning that the hottest three days of the season are expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service in Portland has issued a heat advisory for the mid-valley.
The heat advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters said strong high pressure will result in the hot temperatures, which could range between 92 and 97. Peak temperatures are expected between 3 and 6 p.m.
Overnight lows will range from 57 to 64, but nighttime cooling will be slow, with some temperatures remaining above 70 until midnight. Coolest temperatures will occur around 5 a.m.
The heat and humidity may cause heat stress for sensitive groups and people without air conditioning, as well as for livestock and pets.
Forecasters issue heat advisories when they expect a period of hot temperatures will create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible. People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, to stay out of the sunshine, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.
Forecasters urged people who work or spend time outside to take additional precautions. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
