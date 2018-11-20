The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a freezing fog advisory, which is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters said temperatures throughout the mid-valley are below freezing Tuesday morning and in some areas are as low as 25, leading to freezing fog and frost in areas where the fog does not form. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by 10 a.m.
Visibility in some locations is one-eighth of a mile, forecasters said.
Freezing fog can deposit ice on surfaces, making walkways and roads slick. They urged people to use extra caution during their morning commutes: Drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them. In addition, drivers should be alert for frost on bridge decks.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light north wind.
Tuesday night: Rain likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 51. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday night: Rain likely after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Areas of freezing fog before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday night: Rain likely after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Rain. High near 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.