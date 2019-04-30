Forecasters are calling for sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with highs around 68 and calm winds. Tuesday night should be clear, with lows near 40. Sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 66.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north-northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 42. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.