Forecasters expect Tuesday in the mid-valley to be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Skies should be mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows dropping to near 48. Wednesday should be mostly sunny, but cooler, with highs around 70, and expect cooler daytime temperatures through Saturday, with a 50 percent chance of showers on Friday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light west wind becoming west-northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.