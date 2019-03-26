Forecasters expect patches of fog Tuesday morning throughout the mid-valley, but mostly sunny conditions afterward, with highs around 60. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows dropping to around 38. Rain is likely on Wednesday
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light northeast wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light south wind.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then showers. High near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.