Forecasters say Tuesday will be sunny but windy throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 44 and gusts in some locations up to 21 mph. Tuesday night should be clear and cold, with lows in the mid-20s. Wednesday should be sunny, with highs around 43.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 26. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 25. Light northwest wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.