Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West-northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North-northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north-northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.