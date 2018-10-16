Forecasters say the mid-valley's stretch of sunny early-autumn days will continue at least through the weekend. Highs on Tuesday will be around 75; lows Tuesday night should be around 40, with patches of fog possible after midnight.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 40. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.