Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with highs near 90. Tuesday night should be clear, with temperatures in the low 50s. High temperatures should drop into the low 80s on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s through Labor Day.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.