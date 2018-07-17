Forecasters expect sunny skies Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 90. Tuesday night should bring increasing clouds, with lows around 55. The clouds will linger through Wednesday morning, but eventually will clear. Highs Wednesday will be around 86.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 86. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light west wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 86. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
