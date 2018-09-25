Forecasters expect sunny but windy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s and gusts to 21 mph in some locations. Tuesday night should be clear, with lows around 47. Wednesday should be sunny, with highs around 86.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North-northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light north northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.