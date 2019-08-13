Forecasters expect a sunny and warm Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday night should be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 50s and winds gusting up to 18 mph in some locations. Wednesday should be another warm and sunny day, with highs in the upper 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.