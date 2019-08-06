Forecasters say Tuesday will be sunny and warm throughout the mid-valley, but a little cooler than recently, with highs in the mid-80s. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows near 58. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s. And highs should be in the mid-70s Thursday through Saturday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.