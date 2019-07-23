Forecasters expect mostly sunny but breezy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with highs around 79 and wind gusts up to 23 mph. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, but just as breezy, with lows around 53. Wednesday should be sunny and breezy as well, but just a little warmer, with highs in the lower 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light north wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light north northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light north wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.