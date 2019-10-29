Forecasters say Tuesday in the mid-valley will be sunny and breezy, with highs around 51 and wind gusts up to 30 mph in some locations. Expect clear skies and chilly conditions Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s and widespread frost Wednesday morning.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday night: Widespread frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday night: Widespread frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 21. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.