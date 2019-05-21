Forecasters expect showers throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Highs should be near 64. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows near 46. Mostly sunny and breezy on Wednesday, with highs around 69 and gusts up to 25 mph in some locations.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers until 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers until 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.