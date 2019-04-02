Forecasters expect rainy conditions to continue on Tuesday, with highs around 60 and lows Tuesday night near 48. Showers are likely on Wednesday, with highs around 60. Forecasters say the rest of this week likely will be wet.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Rain before noon, then showers likely. High near 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Rain before 11 a.m., then showers. High near 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West-southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Rain before 11 a.m., then showers. High near 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.