Forecasters expect rainy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 25 mph in some locations. Highs will be around 55. More rain is expected Tuesday night, with lows dropping to about 46. There's a 50-50 chance of rain Wednesday, with highs in the lowers 50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. High near 55. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. High near 55. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South southeast wind around 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. High near 54. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 46. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.