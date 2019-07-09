Rain is likely throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, forecasters say, but it's not expected until the late morning or early afternoon. Highs Tuesday should be around 70. Rain is expected to continue this evening, as lows drop to around 58. Mostly cloudy and 77 on Wednesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Low around 58. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Low around 60. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Low around 58. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.