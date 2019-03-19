Try 3 months for $3
Daffodils 3-19-19

Forecasters say that Tuesday, the last day of winter, should bring the warmest temperatures of the year thus far to the mid-valley, with highs reaching 78 in some locations under partly sunny skies. But temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the week, and there's a chance of rain beginning Friday.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south-southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

