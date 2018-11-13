Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 56. Conditions should be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows around 40. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 56 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind around 5 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.