Try 1 month for 99¢
Leaf and Sky 11-13-18
Buy Now

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 56. Conditions should be mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows around 40. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 56 and a 20 percent chance of showers. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind around 6 mph.

Corvallis

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Lebanon

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor