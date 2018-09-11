It's a mixed bag for Tuesday's weather: Forecasters say there's a 50-50 chance of showers, but also expect partly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 69. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower 50s. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy, with highs near 68.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Corvallis
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Lebanon
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.