Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Tuesday, with highs around 79 and winds gusting to 22 mph in some locations. Warmer weather is on the high, with highs in the 90s expected by Thursday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Corvallis
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 55. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Lebanon
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light northwest wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
